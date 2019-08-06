Liberty Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Conocophillips (COP); Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $493,506 as Stock Price Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 52.84M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 4.62 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,500 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Prio Wealth Partnership has 74,010 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp reported 11,344 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 0.13% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 13,180 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mai Capital reported 9,894 shares stake. Cardinal Capital Management holds 1.34% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 70,044 shares. Tcw Grp Inc holds 32,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.28% or 95,956 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc accumulated 748,472 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.36% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mcf Advisors Lc invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 84,203 shares. Choate Investment Advsr holds 0.02% or 4,794 shares.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When ConocoPhillips Reports Its Q2 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.48% or 40,000 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.59% or 208,105 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.18% or 166,917 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 232,896 shares. Kessler Invest Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 125 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.11% or 46,431 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 962,890 shares. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keating Inv Counselors owns 147,179 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Forte Capital Adv accumulated 46,112 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.47% or 35,000 shares. Moreover, Jd Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Stock Needs Another Spinoff to Create Value – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.