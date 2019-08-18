Liberty Capital Management Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $961,346 as Valuation Declined; Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $483,837 as Market Value Declined

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 9,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 496,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, up from 487,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1,623 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 51,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,840 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 386,648 shares. Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Common Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 17,088 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.72% or 581,749 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,048 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 336,121 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. 3.41 million were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Coastline Tru Co holds 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,843 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Company has 171,390 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Neumann Ltd Llc has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Llc invested in 279,429 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa accumulated 17,677 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.05M shares. 55,974 were accumulated by Duncker Streett &.