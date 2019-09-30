Liberty Capital Management Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Rk Capital Management Upped Its Position in Iradimed (IRMD) by $1.27 Million as Valuation Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 63,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 193,574 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 129,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 94,322 shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 56,020 shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,219 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IRADIMED CORPORATION to Hold 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on February 6th – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IRadimed (IRMD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2018 – Investorplace.com” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price Increased 141% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “iRadimed Corporation, Expansion Plans Could Lead To 100% Upside, With 40% Downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2017.

