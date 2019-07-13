Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Reaches $108.49 52-Week High; Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Netapp (NTAP) Holding

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high and has $116.08 target or 7.00% above today’s $108.49 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $19.64B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $116.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.37 billion more. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $108.49. About 536,821 shares traded or 7.92% up from the average. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has risen 36.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRDK News: 27/04/2018 – Liberty Broadband Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Broadband Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDA); 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Liberty Broadband; 19/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDK); 10/04/2018 Liberty Broadband Corporation to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 40.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 20,732 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 29,892 shares with $2.07M value, down from 50,624 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $14.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity. Shares for $333,344 were sold by RICHARD HENRI P on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 21.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile reported 8,000 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd holds 90 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 549,495 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% stake. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 239,414 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tcw Inc accumulated 12,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shellback Capital Lp has 200,325 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 41,764 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 12,570 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,377 were reported by Bridges Investment Inc. Clark Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.41% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Among 12 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Market Perform” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Cross Research. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by William Blair. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 574 shares to 1,340 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 2,742 shares and now owns 7,438 shares. Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) was raised too.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.64 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 285.5 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

More notable recent Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenaris S.A. (TS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 9, 2019 : BKNG, NTR, MTD, LBRDK, VALE, WYNN, EFX, SYMC, EQH, QRTEA, CABO, GLIBA – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWD’s Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.