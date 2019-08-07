Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) EPS Estimated At $0.50; Polyone (POL) SI Increased By 3.18%

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 733.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. LBRDK’s profit would be $90.57 million giving it 49.65 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s analysts see -725.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 543,035 shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has risen 29.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRDK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDK); 08/05/2018 – Liberty Broadband Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDA); 10/04/2018 Liberty Broadband Corporation to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Liberty Broadband Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Liberty Broadband

Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) had an increase of 3.18% in short interest. POL's SI was 868,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.18% from 841,700 shares previously. With 761,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL)'s short sellers to cover POL's short positions. The SI to Polyone Corporation's float is 1.13%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 293,524 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 31 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34 target in Thursday, April 18 report.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.99 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 254.62 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.