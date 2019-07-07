Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Touches $105.24 High on Jul, 7; Ocean Bio Chem (OBCI) Has 8 Sentiment

Ocean Bio Chem Inc (OBCI) investors sentiment increased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 7.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 1 reduced and sold stock positions in Ocean Bio Chem Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 709,454 shares, up from 333,112 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ocean Bio Chem Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $108.40 target or 3.00% above today’s $105.24 share price. This indicates more upside for the $19.30 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $108.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $578.85M more. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 43,767 shares traded. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has risen 37.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.30 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 276.95 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Broadband Corp has $11800 highest and $104 lowest target. $109.67’s average target is 4.21% above currents $105.24 stock price. Liberty Broadband Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Pivotal Research.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. for 82,908 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc. owns 47,415 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 11,927 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5,900 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 6,456 shares traded. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) has risen 2.44% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OBCI News: 02/04/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Reports 2017 – Full Year and Fourth Quarter Net Income and Net Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ocean Bio-Chem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OBCI); 15/05/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem 1Q EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 OCEAN BIO-CHEM DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND: $0.06 PER/SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem 4Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem Declares Special Dividend of 6c; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid