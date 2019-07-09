Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Touches $105.15 High on Jul, 9; Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 9 sold and reduced equity positions in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) reached all time high today, Jul, 9 and still has $108.30 target or 3.00% above today’s $105.15 share price. This indicates more upside for the $19.28B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $108.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $578.34 million more. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.15. About 20,928 shares traded. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has risen 37.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Broadband Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Pivotal Research. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.28 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 276.71 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 1,179 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 1.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 12/04/2018 – Greene King Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/28/2018, 6:00 PM; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Royal Mail’s Moya Greene to step down as CEO – Sky News; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/7/2018, 5:00 PM; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 20/04/2018 – Greene prepares to leave her Royal Mail post; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L – PUB COMPANY LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES FOR 49 WEEKS TO 8 TH APRIL WERE -1.8%; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/21/2018, 6:00 PM; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $148,396 activity.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $244.31 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.