Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Reaches $101.06 After 9.00% Down Move; Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. Citigroup downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Sunday, March 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $75 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 88.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $70.0000 60.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 70.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bernstein 82.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $77 Upgrade

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.06. About 124,013 shares traded or 19.73% up from the average. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has risen 37.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $18.58 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $91.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LBRDA worth $1.67 billion less.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Broadband Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) rating on Friday, May 17. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11800 target. The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.58 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 265.95 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $85.25 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B.