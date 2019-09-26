Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Forms $105.60 Double Top; Shorts at Futu Holdings Limited – American Depositary Shares (FHL) Raised By 10.43%

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) formed double top with $109.82 target or 4.00% above today’s $105.60 share price. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) has $19.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 70,585 shares traded. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has risen 28.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500.

Futu Holdings Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FHL) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. FHL’s SI was 1.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 962,500 shares previously. With 429,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Futu Holdings Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FHL)’s short sellers to cover FHL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 72,637 shares traded. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Futu Launches â€œMoney Plusâ€ Fund Platform to Expand into Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Futu Obtains Clearing License in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Liberty Broadband has $11800 highest and $104 lowest target. $110.50’s average target is 4.64% above currents $105.6 stock price. Liberty Broadband had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank.