Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) Contrasting side by side

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) compete against each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 99 1375.69 N/A 0.38 261.87 Tribune Media Company 46 2.04 N/A 4.08 11.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Liberty Broadband Corporation and Tribune Media Company. Tribune Media Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Broadband Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Liberty Broadband Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liberty Broadband Corporation and Tribune Media Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tribune Media Company 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Analyst Ratings

Liberty Broadband Corporation and Tribune Media Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Tribune Media Company 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s upside potential is 7.83% at a $117 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.56% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares and 96.59% of Tribune Media Company shares. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Tribune Media Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -5.67% -5.5% 0.96% 32.1% 29.65% 38.15% Tribune Media Company 0.15% 0.48% 0.54% 1.31% 38.34% 2.4%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tribune Media Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Liberty Broadband Corporation beats Tribune Media Company.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.