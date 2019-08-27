Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Comparison side by side

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 98 1293.87 N/A 0.38 261.87 News Corporation 13 0.79 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% News Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 News Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Broadband Corporation has a consensus target price of $117, and a 14.54% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.56% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.5% of News Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares. Comparatively, News Corporation has 39.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -5.67% -5.5% 0.96% 32.1% 29.65% 38.15% News Corporation -2.68% -3.79% 8.2% 4.91% -11.16% 16.54%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation beats News Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.