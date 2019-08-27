Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Comparison side by side

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Broadband Corporation
|98
|1293.87
|N/A
|0.38
|261.87
|News Corporation
|13
|0.79
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Broadband Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|News Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Liberty Broadband Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|News Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Liberty Broadband Corporation has a consensus target price of $117, and a 14.54% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.56% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.5% of News Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares. Comparatively, News Corporation has 39.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty Broadband Corporation
|-5.67%
|-5.5%
|0.96%
|32.1%
|29.65%
|38.15%
|News Corporation
|-2.68%
|-3.79%
|8.2%
|4.91%
|-11.16%
|16.54%
For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.
Summary
Liberty Broadband Corporation beats News Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.
