Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Broadcasting – TV company, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.56% of Liberty Broadband Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Liberty Broadband Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Liberty Broadband Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation N/A 100 261.87 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Liberty Broadband Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

With consensus price target of $117, Liberty Broadband Corporation has a potential upside of 9.25%. As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 83.69%. Given Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Broadband Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -5.67% -5.5% 0.96% 32.1% 29.65% 38.15% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Liberty Broadband Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.