Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Comparing side by side

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 92 1385.46 N/A 0.38 260.05 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 4 1.58 N/A 0.27 14.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Liberty Broadband Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Broadband Corporation and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 68.56% and 20.8% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -0.17% 4.32% 13.73% 20.26% 36.72% 37.19% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. -1.04% -8.21% 15.85% 13.1% -1.3% 36.69%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation was more bullish than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.