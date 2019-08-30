Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). The two are both CATV Systems companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 97 1327.54 N/A 0.39 253.72 Charter Communications Inc. 375 2.02 N/A 5.66 68.09

Table 1 demonstrates Liberty Broadband Corporation and Charter Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Charter Communications Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Liberty Broadband Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Charter Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liberty Broadband Corporation and Charter Communications Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Charter Communications Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Broadband Corporation has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Charter Communications Inc.’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Liberty Broadband Corporation is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Charter Communications Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Liberty Broadband Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Charter Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Broadband Corporation and Charter Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Charter Communications Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Liberty Broadband Corporation has an average price target of $109.33, and a 5.44% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Charter Communications Inc. is $396, which is potential -2.76% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Liberty Broadband Corporation appears more favorable than Charter Communications Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Broadband Corporation and Charter Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.9% and 76.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Liberty Broadband Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Charter Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -5.71% -5.57% -0.48% 30.54% 28.39% 36.74% Charter Communications Inc. -5.93% -3.11% 3.86% 32.93% 31.13% 35.24%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Charter Communications Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Liberty Broadband Corporation beats Charter Communications Inc.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, e-mail and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company served approximately 26.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.