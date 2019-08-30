Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Comparison side by side

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK), both competing one another are CATV Systems companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 97 1327.54 N/A 0.39 253.72 Discovery Inc. 27 1.31 N/A 1.18 24.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Liberty Broadband Corporation and Discovery Inc. Discovery Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Broadband Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Liberty Broadband Corporation and Discovery Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Broadband Corporation and Discovery Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s consensus target price is $109.33, while its potential upside is 5.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.9% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares and 87.89% of Discovery Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.06% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.28% of Discovery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -5.71% -5.57% -0.48% 30.54% 28.39% 36.74% Discovery Inc. -3.55% -0.32% -2.15% 12.24% 16.21% 22.36%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Discovery Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Liberty Broadband Corporation beats Discovery Inc.