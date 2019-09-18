Libbey Inc. (LBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) are two firms in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Libbey Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -0.43 0.00 The Lovesac Company 28 1.52 N/A -4.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Libbey Inc. and The Lovesac Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Libbey Inc. and The Lovesac Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17% -1.3% The Lovesac Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Libbey Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival The Lovesac Company is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. The Lovesac Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Libbey Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Libbey Inc. and The Lovesac Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Libbey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Lovesac Company 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, The Lovesac Company’s consensus price target is $35.2, while its potential upside is 72.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Libbey Inc. shares and 64.9% of The Lovesac Company shares. Insiders owned 12.2% of Libbey Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.3% of The Lovesac Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44% The Lovesac Company -8.73% -31.52% -47.97% -8.06% 7.2% -6.54%

For the past year Libbey Inc. was more bearish than The Lovesac Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Lovesac Company beats Libbey Inc.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.