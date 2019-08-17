Libbey Inc. (LBY) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Comparison side by side

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) compete with each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Libbey Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -0.43 0.00 Purple Innovation Inc. 6 1.28 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Libbey Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17% -1.3% Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Libbey Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Purple Innovation Inc.’s 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.25 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Libbey Inc. Its rival Purple Innovation Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Libbey Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Purple Innovation Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Libbey Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 80.5%. 12.2% are Libbey Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44% Purple Innovation Inc. 4.09% 1.38% 19.53% 12.22% -8.58% 12.22%

For the past year Libbey Inc. had bearish trend while Purple Innovation Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Purple Innovation Inc. beats Libbey Inc.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.