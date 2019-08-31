Libbey Inc. (LBY) and Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Comparison side by side

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) and Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Libbey Inc. 2 0.05 N/A -0.43 0.00 Leggett & Platt Incorporated 40 1.07 N/A 2.13 18.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Libbey Inc. and Leggett & Platt Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Libbey Inc. and Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17% -1.3% Leggett & Platt Incorporated 0.00% 24.9% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Libbey Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Libbey Inc. are 2 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Libbey Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leggett & Platt Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Libbey Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Libbey Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44% Leggett & Platt Incorporated 0.65% 3.23% 1.11% -1.53% -7.65% 11.52%

For the past year Libbey Inc. had bearish trend while Leggett & Platt Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Leggett & Platt Incorporated beats Libbey Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding and upholstered furniture; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Commercial Products segment provides molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, casters, frames, and control devices for office chairs; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; and adjustable beds. It serves office furniture manufacturers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Materials segment offers drawn wires, fabricated wire products, and steel rods. It serves bedding producers, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment provides mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and control cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube sub-assemblies; quilting machines and industrial sewing/finishing machines; and van interiors. It serves automobile seating manufacturers and OEMs; aerospace suppliers; bedding manufacturers; and telecommunication, cable, home service, and delivery companies. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is based in Carthage, Missouri.