Libbey Inc. (LBY) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Comparing side by side

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) have been rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Libbey Inc. 2 0.05 N/A -0.43 0.00 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 20 0.61 N/A 1.51 13.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Libbey Inc. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Libbey Inc. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17% -1.3% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Libbey Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Libbey Inc. are 2 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Libbey Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Libbey Inc. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 93.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.2% of Libbey Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29%

For the past year Libbey Inc. has -56.44% weaker performance while Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has 23.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Libbey Inc.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.