Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Both Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 26.08 N/A -0.51 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 2.89 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that Lianluo Smart Limited is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lianluo Smart Limited is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Wright Medical Group N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Lianluo Smart Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Lianluo Smart Limited and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 50.64% and its average target price is $30.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares and 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares. Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders are 52.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.