Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 24.85 N/A -0.51 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lianluo Smart Limited and Titan Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lianluo Smart Limited and Titan Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 189.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lianluo Smart Limited and Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited had bearish trend while Titan Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Titan Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.