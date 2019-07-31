Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

We are comparing Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 31.51 N/A -0.39 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.20 N/A 0.49 109.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lianluo Smart Limited and Orthofix Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lianluo Smart Limited and Orthofix Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Orthofix Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 average price target and a 35.55% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lianluo Smart Limited and Orthofix Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.74% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders owned 75.1% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited 5.33% 7.48% 36.21% -9.49% -23.3% 39.39% Orthofix Medical Inc. -3.92% -1.74% -13.36% -12.09% 1.97% 3.3%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.