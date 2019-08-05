Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 29.61 N/A -0.51 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 90.98 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lianluo Smart Limited and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Lianluo Smart Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lianluo Smart Limited and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus target price and a 255.65% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lianluo Smart Limited and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 16.2%. Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders are 52.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited has -16.88% weaker performance while AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.99% stronger performance.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.