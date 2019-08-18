Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Reaches $0.87 52 Week Low; Allegro Merger (ALGR) Shorts Increased By 0.12%

The stock of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.84 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.87 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $15.49M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $0.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $464,760 less. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.87. About 5,731 shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) has declined 48.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LLIT News: 16/04/2018 – LIANLUO SMART LTD – STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MEINIAN ONEHEALTH HEALTHCARE (GROUP) CO; 14/05/2018 – Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Chairman of the Board of Directors to Increase Stake in the Company; 16/03/2018 LIANLUO SMART – ON MARCH 15, RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM CFO KE CAI; 16/03/2018 – LIANLUO SMART – BOARD APPOINTED YINGMEI YANG AS INTERIM CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Meinian Onehealth Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd; 16/04/2018 – LIANLUO SMART LTD – CO’S SLEEP RESPIRATORY MONITORING PROGRAM HAS BEEN INCLUDED IN MEINIAN ONEHEALTH’S GROUP AND INDIVIDUAL CHECK-UP PACKAGES

Allegro Merger Corp (NASDAQ:ALGR) had an increase of 0.12% in short interest. ALGR’s SI was 160,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.12% from 160,700 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Allegro Merger Corp (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s short sellers to cover ALGR’s short positions. It closed at $10.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.49 million. The firm offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It currently has negative earnings. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company has market cap of $193.27 million.