Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Contrasting side by side

Both Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 30.12 N/A -0.51 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 121 3.59 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lianluo Smart Limited and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart Limited is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lianluo Smart Limited is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lianluo Smart Limited and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $138.75, while its potential upside is 0.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lianluo Smart Limited and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 91.7% respectively. Lianluo Smart Limited’s share held by insiders are 52.9%. Competitively, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited had bearish trend while Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.