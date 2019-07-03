Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Comparison side by side

Both Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 33.89 N/A -0.39 0.00 Stryker Corporation 184 5.61 N/A 5.17 35.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lianluo Smart Limited and Stryker Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Analyst Ratings

Lianluo Smart Limited and Stryker Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 10 2.91

Meanwhile, Stryker Corporation’s average target price is $207.09, while its potential downside is -0.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.74% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 75.1% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited 5.33% 7.48% 36.21% -9.49% -23.3% 39.39% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited was more bullish than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Stryker Corporation beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.