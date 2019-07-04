Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 33.74 N/A -0.39 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.67 N/A 1.23 24.85

Table 1 highlights Lianluo Smart Limited and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lianluo Smart Limited and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1%

Analyst Ratings

Lianluo Smart Limited and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lianluo Smart Limited and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.74% and 44.05%. About 75.1% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited 5.33% 7.48% 36.21% -9.49% -23.3% 39.39% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited had bullish trend while Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.