Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) Comparing side by side

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 30.12 N/A -0.51 0.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.95 N/A 0.31 16.88

Table 1 highlights Lianluo Smart Limited and MiMedx Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lianluo Smart Limited and MiMedx Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lianluo Smart Limited and MiMedx Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 70.08%. Insiders owned roughly 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares. Comparatively, MiMedx Group Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited has -16.88% weaker performance while MiMedx Group Inc. has 193.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MiMedx Group Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.