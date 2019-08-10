Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Comparing side by side

Both Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 28.65 N/A -0.51 0.00 Medtronic plc 93 4.50 N/A 3.40 29.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lianluo Smart Limited and Medtronic plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart Limited has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Medtronic plc is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lianluo Smart Limited are 1.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Medtronic plc has 2.6 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Medtronic plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lianluo Smart Limited and Medtronic plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively Medtronic plc has a consensus price target of $104.44, with potential upside of 2.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 84% of Medtronic plc are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Medtronic plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited has -16.88% weaker performance while Medtronic plc has 12.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.