Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 24.19 N/A -0.51 0.00 Medigus Ltd. 2 15.45 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lianluo Smart Limited and Medigus Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lianluo Smart Limited and Medigus Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lianluo Smart Limited and Medigus Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 10.91%. 52.9% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Medigus Ltd.

Summary

Medigus Ltd. beats Lianluo Smart Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.