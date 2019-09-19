Lhc Group (LHCG) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $11.27 Million as Shares Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) by $2.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 94,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 364,709 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.61M, down from 459,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.44. About 82,842 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 34,486 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $246.42. About 159,351 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.35 million for 27.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 18,441 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.09% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 418,136 shares. Prudential Financial holds 47,613 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Lc invested 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited holds 0% or 168 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 75,474 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.04% stake. Invesco Limited holds 996,291 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Llc holds 15,216 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.14% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 24,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group invested in 254,641 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated owns 87,820 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7,802 shares to 136,989 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 414,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Capital Management LP owns 34,486 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 7,723 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0.01% or 11,099 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.12% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,247 shares. Cumberland reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 763 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 189,779 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,779 shares. 3,395 were reported by Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Numerixs Tech owns 400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 56,197 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Scholtz And Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.82% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $85.45 million for 29.91 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.