Lhc Group (LHCG) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position; As Owens Corning New (OC) Market Valuation Rose, Redwood Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.45 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 83.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 66,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The hedge fund held 12,856 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 79,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 2,821 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 13,491 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 19 shares. Paragon Management holds 5,917 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 52,866 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% or 130,873 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc reported 15,532 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 8,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Redwood Capital Llc holds 300,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 469 shares. Oppenheimer & Com invested in 0.01% or 9,080 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). West Oak has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Paloma Prns Co accumulated 8,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 58,841 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 21,657 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Strs Ohio reported 3,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 44,393 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. C Worldwide Grp Inc Hldgs A S reported 110,657 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 4,610 are owned by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Summit Creek Ltd Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 152,872 shares. Kennedy Capital owns 0.25% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 87,820 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 4,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,218 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 65,359 shares to 89,489 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST).