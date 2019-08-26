Lhc Group (LHCG) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Lowered Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 19,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 21,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.24. About 587,308 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Llc (LHCG) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 84,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 290,356 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 205,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 128,908 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 205,408 shares to 250,485 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 12,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,913 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 9,845 shares. 257,770 were accumulated by Principal Fin Group Inc. Tributary Capital Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 288,705 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 16,131 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Research holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 21,032 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 19,831 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Management Ltd Com (Wy) holds 0.01% or 35 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 40,052 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 3,875 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0% or 58 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp holds 136,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Company Delaware has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,598 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity accumulated 77,810 shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 10,237 shares. Dodge Cox invested in 0% or 875 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 0.86% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,355 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 28,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 28,474 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Partners Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Everett Harris Ca, California-based fund reported 2,788 shares. Cap Global Invsts owns 7.09M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.97% or 31,460 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 29,221 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co owns 15,589 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 221,818 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 430,941 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 3,560 shares to 24,244 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) by 1,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

