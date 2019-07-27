Lhc Group (LHCG) Share Value Rose While Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Its Position; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lowered Position by $3.75 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.10M, down from 46.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 31,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,442 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 184,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 296,693 shares traded or 30.94% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50M for 31.07 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,410 shares to 478,040 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 478,888 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $120.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Bbx Cap Corp New.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.33M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.