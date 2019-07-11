Lhc Group (LHCG) Share Price Rose While Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.57 Million; Chevron (CVX) Stake Maintained by Cadinha & Co Llc

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,569 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 52,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.89. About 232,369 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 249.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 52,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 21,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 3.80M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49 million for 30.72 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares to 136,167 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites by 19,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Com has invested 0.23% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 59,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 31,959 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 2,010 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. Crosspoint Strategies reported 2.61% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Vanguard Grp holds 3.10M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 5,826 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 11,301 shares. Sterling Capital Lc stated it has 20,294 shares. Blair William Il has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 24,657 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares to 1,060 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,646 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was made by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability holds 8,112 shares. Live Your Vision Lc reported 856 shares. Cap Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% or 55,487 shares. Natl Pension invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt reported 12,850 shares stake. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 60,162 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 58,818 shares. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Co has invested 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ajo LP holds 1.85% or 2.91 million shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sonata Cap Group invested in 0.5% or 5,507 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 0.8% or 107,243 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Co holds 48,582 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 576,072 shares. Stearns Financial Gru accumulated 0.55% or 23,642 shares.