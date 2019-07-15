LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Touches $126.04 High on Jul, 15; Dte Energy Company (DTE) Shorts Raised By 2.08%

Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) had an increase of 2.08% in short interest. DTE’s SI was 3.87M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.08% from 3.79 million shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 4 days are for Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s short sellers to cover DTE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 195,706 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 03/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20106 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing April 19, 2018, at 9:30 A.M; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $134.86 target or 7.00% above today’s $126.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.97B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $134.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $277.90M more. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 92,904 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50M for 31.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,956 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc. 10,881 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Bank & Trust reported 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 45,057 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 136,105 shares. Regent Invest Management Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,830 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 13,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 325 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 8,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 95,479 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity. $7.85 million worth of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was sold by Myers Keith G.

Among 5 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LHC Group had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $120 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 50.68 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE Energy Company shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). West Oak Cap Limited Co holds 175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Inc reported 12,166 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Payden And Rygel, a California-based fund reported 125,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 35,393 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 226 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Lc accumulated 735 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,338 shares. 55,000 were accumulated by Crow Point Ltd Com. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 6,208 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd reported 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Dana Inv has invested 0.1% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Citadel Ltd Co invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,124 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. The insider SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540. $1.31M worth of stock was sold by ANDERSON GERARD M on Thursday, February 14.