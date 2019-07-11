LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Reaches $123.41 52-Week High; Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Shorts Decreased By 4.22%

Newlink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) had a decrease of 4.22% in short interest. NLNK’s SI was 1.51 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.22% from 1.57M shares previously. With 278,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Newlink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s short sellers to cover NLNK’s short positions. The SI to Newlink Genetics Corporation’s float is 5.76%. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 56,121 shares traded. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has declined 69.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 16/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDIES OF INDOXIMOD IN ADVANCED MELANOMA AND METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER TO BE PRESENTED AT ASCO 2018; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Genentech: Study of Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Compared to Regorafenib; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 15/04/2018 – NEWLINK: EARLY DATA INDICATE INDOXIMOD HAS CLINICAL ACTIVITY; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Final Results from Phase 2 Studies of Indoximod in Advanced Melanoma and Metastatic Pancreatic Cance; 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – NewLink Genetics Appoints Chad a. Johnson to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim

The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) hit a new 52-week high and has $127.11 target or 3.00% above today’s $123.41 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.89B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $127.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $116.61M more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 58,390 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50 million for 30.85 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LHCG Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LHC Group Continues Commitment to Clinical Quality With Addition of Tricia Nguyen as Chief Medical Officer – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group to Present at Two Healthcare Conferences in June – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LHC Group had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by SunTrust. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Friday, March 1 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $104 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Myers Keith G sold $7.85 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Management Limited Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,830 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 8,300 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Legal And General Grp Plc has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 78,532 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Llc has 920 shares. 14,323 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,448 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 97,407 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 39,090 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 49.62 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold NewLink Genetics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 12.32 million shares or 2.55% less from 12.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 56,667 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited has 628,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 770 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 1,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) for 1,913 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 404,083 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 5,037 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 26,613 shares. Art Advsr Limited has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK).