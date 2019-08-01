LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Health Care companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LHC Group Inc. has 94.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 88.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand LHC Group Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 1.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has LHC Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group Inc. 0.00% 6.00% 4.00% Industry Average 4.65% 18.80% 11.00%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares LHC Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group Inc. N/A 113 50.77 Industry Average 71.98M 1.55B 45.06

LHC Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio LHC Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for LHC Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.75 2.58

With average target price of $117.5, LHC Group Inc. has a potential downside of -7.17%. The rivals have a potential upside of -12.25%. Given LHC Group Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LHC Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LHC Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LHC Group Inc. 2.27% 5.09% 14.27% 20.39% 48.62% 34.83% Industry Average 4.86% 10.46% 24.52% 24.35% 30.29% 28.60%

For the past year LHC Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LHC Group Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, LHC Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.52 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. LHC Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LHC Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

LHC Group Inc. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LHC Group Inc.’s rivals are 0.50% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Dividends

LHC Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LHC Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors LHC Group Inc.’s rivals.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. The Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The Community-Based Services segment offers a range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. The Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments. The company also operates institutional pharmacy, a family health center, and a family health clinic, as well as offers physical therapy services. As of April 3, 2017, it operated 298 home health services locations, 72 hospice locations, 16 community-based service locations, and 6 long-term acute care hospitals with 8 locations. LHC Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.