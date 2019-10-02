LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Analysts See $1.09 EPS; BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (BCNAF) Shorts Down By 14.29%

BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) had a decrease of 14.29% in short interest. BCNAF’s SI was 1,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 14.29% from 2,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18 days are for BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)’s short sellers to cover BCNAF’s short positions. It closed at $211.28 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $1.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 14.74% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. LHCG’s profit would be $34.53M giving it 24.83 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, LHC Group, Inc.’s analysts see 1.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $108.28. About 99,870 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $12000 lowest target. $136.75’s average target is 26.29% above currents $108.28 stock price. LHC Group had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 9. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 23 report.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Holding LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares While The Price Zoomed 394% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “LHC Group, Norton Healthcare launch joint venture – Louisville Business First” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LHC (LHCG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 39.3 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Another recent and important Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Barco NV ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cinema, home cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; image processing, indoor, and outdoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.