Lgi Homes (Put) (LGIH) Holder Walleye Trading Has Lowered Its Position by $744,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Position Lifted by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 6150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 49,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge; 15/03/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD FSRJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 76 RAND FROM 72 RAND; 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO REVEAL MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP IN UK FOR 2017 OF 42.8 PCT -SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PAY PACKAGE W/96% IN FAVOR; 26/04/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 430 FROM DKK 425; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation, Benefits 44% of Net Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 3.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (LGIH) by 67.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 268,782 shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City; 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 09/05/2018 – LGI Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427)

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D) by 40,430 shares to 66,230 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 78,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:CIT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Associates New York reported 5,000 shares. Hanseatic accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 107,123 shares. Shaker Investments Oh holds 1.85% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 44,290 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 22,798 shares. 13,992 were reported by American Incorporated. California Employees Retirement System holds 22,100 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc holds 0% or 533 shares. Virtu Financial Llc accumulated 0.02% or 6,275 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 31,825 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 14,259 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.16% or 125,079 shares. Montgomery Inv Management Inc stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability holds 260,343 shares. Kistler reported 116 shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 13.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.60 million for 11.58 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Lp reported 38,643 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications has 18,158 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,124 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation has 1.01M shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Renaissance Investment Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bb&T has 0.24% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 315,285 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 3.97 million shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 110,299 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 10,148 shares. Amg Natl National Bank & Trust owns 6,515 shares. The New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 1.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Delphi Management Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,025 shares. 75,940 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com. 198,800 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39,600 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,200 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.