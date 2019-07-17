Lgi Homes (LGIH) Valuation Rose While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Position; Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $447,795 as Shares Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 49,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,620 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, down from 138,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 8.33 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (LGIH) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 46,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,094 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, down from 501,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.9. About 277,860 shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting lnvented (LGI-2302); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453)

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 128,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.86M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 13.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.59M for 10.96 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.66% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares to 636,680 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.