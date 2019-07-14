Lgi Homes (LGIH) Stock Rose While White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $541,200; Ventas (VTR) Stake Has Boosted by Quantitative Investment Management Llc

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 268,782 shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 163.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 48,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.03 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Robecosam Ag owns 9,430 shares. 137 were reported by Farmers & Merchants. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 73,499 shares. Federated Pa owns 6.32 million shares. Da Davidson & Communications holds 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 58,078 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 47,166 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 478 shares. 271,990 were accumulated by Reinhart Prtn. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 12,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 190,960 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 4,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc reported 3,294 shares.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas +1.8% as analyst is bullish on Colony Capital refinancing deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A also sold $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 31,100 shares to 17,700 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,400 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3,851 shares. Citigroup owns 10,753 shares. White Pine Capital Lc invested in 0.59% or 26,490 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 74,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 6,694 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 34,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 262,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Limited Liability holds 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 5,427 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Icon Advisers Company holds 0.09% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 14,100 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability invested in 1.43M shares or 0.92% of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 11,631 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 202,342 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 58,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 12,643 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home, Sweet LGI Homes – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt, International Speedway, and LGI Homes Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes Introduces New Section in Popular Dallas Community with a Grand Opening Event – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes is Now Selling Upgraded Homes at New Community in Birmingham – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 13.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.60 million for 11.58 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.66% EPS growth.