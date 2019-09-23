Lgi Homes (LGIH) Stock Price Rose While D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Cut Stake by $2.16 Million; Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $3.14 Million

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 3.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 30,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 269,612 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 143,929 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting lnvented (LGI-2302); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553)

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.31 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.04 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

