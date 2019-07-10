Lgi Homes (LGIH) Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Its Position by $354,914

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 372,365 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 58,765 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Dana Invest Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 39,415 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bokf Na holds 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 8,265 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.06% or 655,912 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap has 0.24% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 18,361 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Llc owns 9,050 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Comerica Bank holds 52,369 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 2,577 shares stake. Scout Invs holds 0.4% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 193,567 shares. Arosa Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 3.07% or 167,918 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 24,938 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,891 shares to 20,201 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 13.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.61M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.66% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 37,773 shares. U S Glob holds 17,327 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 28,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 13,018 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.16% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 125,079 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). The Oklahoma-based Prescott Management Ltd Company has invested 2.5% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Advisory Inc has 10,801 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 19,386 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 59,641 are held by Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. 112,594 are held by Invesco Ltd. 28,745 are owned by D E Shaw & Communications Inc. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.00 million activity.