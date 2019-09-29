Lgi Homes (LGIH) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $546,700; Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) Stock Rose While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Increased Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 3,783 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 11,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 280,774 shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Senior Housing Prop Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,225 shares, and cut its stake in Rpt Realty.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.04M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

