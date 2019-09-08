Lgi Homes (LGIH) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Lowered Stake by $4.22 Million as Stock Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 13/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps, complete with phony office photos and a handful of glowing reviews:; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY THAT FACEBOOK WOULD NOT KNOW IF FOREIGN NATIONALS RUN POLITICAL ADS THROUGH U.S. SHELL CORPORATIONS; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Exit Hints at Dissent on Handling of Russian Trolls

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 70 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 16,936 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 17,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 170,125 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting lnvented (LGI-2302); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers owns 14,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 18,217 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 74,434 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 10,753 shares. 6,940 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,320 shares stake. Goldman Sachs invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Epoch Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.27% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 5,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gagnon Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,769 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Montgomery Investment Management has invested 2.52% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 28,327 shares.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “LGI Homes Expands Operations into Southern California – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LGI Homes Expands Portland Presence with New Community in the Willamette Valley – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Introduces First Community in Columbia, South Carolina – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $43.38 million for 10.71 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings by 1,015 shares to 60,982 shares, valued at $1.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.31% or 3,025 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.03% or 27,116 shares. Cap Lc owns 1,237 shares. Portland Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 26,727 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tb Alternative Assets invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,156 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Connor Clark Lunn Investment has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 0.46% or 24,560 shares. Lyon Street Capital Lc owns 5,329 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 4.36% or 5.31 million shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 620,569 shares to 764,566 shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 33,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.