Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holder Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Position; Rivernorth Capital Management Holding in Garrison Cap (GARS) Trimmed by $488,148

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 3,783 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 11,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 63,048 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting lnvented (LGI-2302); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 81,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 4,125 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold GARS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.55 million shares or 3.16% less from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 2,117 shares. Hudock Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Moreover, Caxton Corp has 9.58% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) or 69,818 shares. The Illinois-based Drw Lc has invested 0.15% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 43,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Blair William And Com Il holds 0% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 26,075 shares stake. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Rivernorth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). 10,975 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. 1,431 are owned by Wells Fargo Communication Mn.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69 million for 7.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 72,572 shares to 593,236 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Income Fund Highland Income.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Garrison Capital Inc. Announces Pricing of Collateralized Loan Obligation Refinance – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2018. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Risks Of Investing In BDCs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2017.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its First Community in Fort Pierce – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LGI Homes Enters Oversold Territory (LGIH) – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes Introduces New Section in Popular Dallas Community with a Grand Opening Event – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes Introduces New Community Southwest of Birmingham – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.38 million for 10.87 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.