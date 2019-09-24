Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holder Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Position by $546,700 as Market Valuation Rose; White Pine Capital Has Boosted Stake in Ferro (FOE) by $989,700 as Share Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 149.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 65,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 110,015 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 571,531 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 19/03/2018 – Tronc Chairman Ferro Retires, Ending Controversial Board Tenure; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 3,783 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 11,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 211,490 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Rev $279M; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,420 shares to 10,722 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Com invested 0.19% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Scout Invests holds 0.15% or 105,558 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). D E Shaw & Communication Inc has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.41% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 227,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Raymond James Services Advsr reported 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Gotham Asset Limited Liability stated it has 4,575 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 3.08 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 675 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 169,120 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 2,068 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 981 shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.05 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes Expands Operations into Southern California – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home, Sweet LGI Homes – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2019 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. The insider SPIZZO ALLEN A bought 2,500 shares worth $39,750.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Exchange: Still Letting Your Winners Run? (Zoetis Edition) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 7,188 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 658,944 shares stake. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.85% or 642,500 shares. Phocas stated it has 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 14,349 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Lc accumulated 2.67M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 55,604 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 33,100 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 2,930 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 72,309 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 113,659 shares. Pdts Limited Com stated it has 83,810 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 367,745 shares.