Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holder U S Global Investors Has Upped Its Stake; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 7,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 17,327 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 10,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 79,767 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 36,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 5.86M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470.87 million, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 1.23M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares to 850 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,839 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 3,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ohio-based James Rech has invested 0.11% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 2,656 shares. U S Glob Invsts Inc invested in 0.5% or 17,327 shares. Brookstone reported 6,694 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,524 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 20,400 shares. 13 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks reported 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Kistler has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 116 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Gru One Trading Lp. 592 are owned by Ls Advisors Ltd Llc. 800 are held by Numerixs Invest Technologies.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 36,746 shares to 64,743 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 293,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,134 shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com reported 38,924 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 79,752 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 254,393 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 256,817 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 24.96M shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 10,855 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System owns 13,886 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 16,190 shares. 715 are held by Clean Yield. First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fmr Ltd has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.09% of the stock.

