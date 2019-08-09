Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 1162.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 280,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 304,429 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 117,339 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON AIRPORT SLOTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – TRUMP THANKS SOUTHWEST CREW, CALLS THEM INCREDIBLE PEOPLE; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philadelphia: NTSB…; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 20/04/2018 – Order comes after Tuesday’s fatal engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 28,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 131,302 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 160,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 4,094 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 73,039 shares to 176,110 shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 5,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,597 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

